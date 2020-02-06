Not again! Studio meltdown leaves Ray Hadley in hilarious mess

Ray Hadley has padded his way through more than two hours of hilarious radio after his studio went into meltdown.

At 9.52am on Thursday, 2GB and 4BC suddenly went off-air due to a major, network-wide outage.

After the 10am news, Ray’s microphone began working again but nothing else was up and running… no internet, no phone lines, no interviews, no music, no communication with his producers down in Sydney.

It was eerily reminiscent of Ray’s famous studio failure in 2014, where smoke began billowing into the studio and the makeshift show that followed had everybody hooked.

As he did in 2014, Ray called in help from all over the station.

Technicians Harish and Luke provided rolling, on-air updates to Ray and listeners, News Director Erin Maher stepped with some old school news bulletins (printed and read off paper), country music star Adam Harvey called in and was put to air using the loudspeaker of a mobile phone and the all-important ‘pips’ weren’t missed either.

The six beeps leading into the hourly news, known as the ‘pips’, were performed by the 4BC sales team, to a mixed reaction from Ray.

As the ‘crisis’ dragged on there was a surprise guest who showed up to save the day.

Having been told about the dramas by his mum, country music legend Troy Cassar-Daley leapt into action.

Living just around the corner from the 4BC studios in Brisbane, Troy grabbed his guitar and popped on by unannounced.

He performed songs, took requests from Ray and had a chat, even after the studio problems had been solved.