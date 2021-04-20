North Sydney community on the scent of a prolific ‘bandit’

Kirribilli residents have cracked open a reeking debate after a poster appeared on a footpath tree.

It appears the suburb is suffering from what Deborah Knight calls a ‘poo bandit’, who does not pick up after his dog.

The sign, which included a photograph of the ‘bandit’ and a bag of poo taped below, read:

DOES ANYONE KNOW THE NAME AND PHONE NUMBER OF THIS MAN SO WE CAN ASK HIM TO TAKE HIS DOG POO WITH HIM.

There have been multiple notices about the bandit, with a sighting posted on April 14.

“It is just so annoying when someone doesn’t clean up after their dog,” Deborah said.

Image: Martin Vivian Pearse / Facebook