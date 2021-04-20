4BC
North Sydney community on the scent of a prolific ‘bandit’

4 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Kirribilli
Article image for North Sydney community on the scent of a prolific ‘bandit’

Kirribilli residents have cracked open a reeking debate after a poster appeared on a footpath tree. 

It appears the suburb is suffering from what Deborah Knight calls a ‘poo bandit’, who does not pick up after his dog.

The sign, which included a photograph of the ‘bandit’ and a bag of poo taped below, read:

DOES ANYONE KNOW THE NAME AND PHONE NUMBER OF THIS MAN SO WE CAN ASK HIM TO TAKE HIS DOG POO WITH HIM.

There have been multiple notices about the bandit, with a sighting posted on April 14.

Kirribilli Drama!!!

Posted by Martin Vivian Pearse on Sunday, 18 April 2021

“It is just so annoying when someone doesn’t clean up after their dog,” Deborah said.

Click PLAY below to hear more

Image: Martin Vivian Pearse / Facebook 

Deborah Knight
LocalNews
