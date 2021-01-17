Nobel Prize winner addresses vaccine concerns following Norway deaths

Queensland Great and Nobel Prize recipient Peter Doherty has assuaged concerns the Pfizer vaccine is unsafe following reports elderly Norwegians died after receiving the vaccine.

Recent reports have stated a total 29 Norwegian aged care residents suffered side effects from the Pfizer vaccine, 13 of which died.

The reports have played into existing concern that current vaccines have not been thoroughly tested for safety.

Mr Doherty said “when you vaccinate enormous numbers of people very, very quickly, some people are going to get sick and die because they would get sick and die anyway.”

But he conceded “things crash quickly when you’re old.”

“They may decide the frail elderly shouldn’t get the Pfizer vaccine.”

