No word from the government over proposed regional quarantine camp

2 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Pat Weirquarantine campQueensland Health
The Toowoomba community remain in limbo as they wait for “assurances” from the state government over plans for a regional quarantine camp.

Condamine MP Pat Weir said their local hospital was already “at capacity”.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has called for the federal government to help fund the regional hub.

“As I’ve said before I am not going to take the approach of Gladstone, with the ‘not in my backyard’ mentality,” Mr Weir told Scott Emerson.

“We’ve asked some questions and asked for some assurances on how Queensland Health will manage the facility and keep the community safe.”

He said they had tried to contact the Premier and Health Minister on how the facility would be managed by Queensland Health, and they had received no response.

“To be honest, people are now arriving at the conclusion that we are not getting answers, because they do not exist.”

Scott Emerson
NewsQLD
