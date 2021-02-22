No ‘straight answer’ for Cairns as residents brace for economic collapse

Cairns residents are distressed the city’s economy may soon crumple as tourism operators are unable to acquire additional funding ahead of JobKeeper ending.

Cairns Senator Nita Green told Neil Breen she’s “really worried” for her “heartbroken” constituents.

“The acute problem in Cairns is that they were a fantastic international product and they worked really hard over so many years to get international tourists to come and see the reef and experience our beautiful tropical north.

Ms Green said despite campaigning for the city in parliament, nobody has given her “straight answers”.

“It’s just so difficult to go back to Cairns at the end of this parliamentary week and say, you know, ‘guys, I haven’t been able to get a full answer for you’.

“It has to be immediate support otherwise the Cairns economy will just completely fall over overnight.”

