Phone ban: The idea to reform ‘childish’ Question Time

Federal Labor MP Milton Dick said the want to “clean up” question time and raise the standards, including banning mobile phones and pushing ministers for real answers.

Together with MP Ross Vasta, the pair are pushing for a reform of Question Time.

“You hear the same old thing, it looks like kids in the school yard, well we want to do something about that and we have taken on a bit of a huge task and getting rid of the dreaded Dorothy Dixers.

“A couple of practical things like banning mobile phones in Question Time, getting ministers to actually answer the question.”

He said most MPs are “deep buried on their mobile phones” during Question Time.

Image: iStock