4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Phone ban: The idea to reform ‘childish’ Question Time

2 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Milton DickQuestion Time
Article image for Phone ban: The idea to reform ‘childish’ Question Time

Federal Labor MP Milton Dick said the want to “clean up” question time and raise the standards, including banning mobile phones and pushing ministers for real answers.

Together with MP Ross Vasta, the pair are pushing for a reform of Question Time.

“You hear the same old thing, it looks like kids in the school yard, well we want to do something about that and we have taken on a bit of a huge task and getting rid of the dreaded Dorothy Dixers.

“A couple of practical things like banning mobile phones in Question Time, getting ministers to actually answer the question.”

He said most MPs are “deep buried on their mobile phones” during Question Time.

Click PLAY below to hear his full plan

Image: iStock

Scott Emerson
AustraliaLocalNewsPolitics
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873