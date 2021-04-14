4BC
Newly minted Home Affairs Minister refuses to budge on boats

6 hours ago
Neil Breen
The newly appointed Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews is holding firm on existing policy surrounding illegal immigration. 

“A new Minister does not equal a new policy,” she told Neil Breen.

“I have been very clear over the last couple of weeks that making sure the boats continue to be stopped is an absolute priority.

“So the message for those people overseas that are looking for a change in policy from Australia is that is not happening.”

Ms Andrews added activism to release asylum seekers and people detained for long periods will not influence policy.

“People who arrive here illegally will not have the opportunity to settle here.

“There is zero chance of that happening. We are not changing that policy.”

