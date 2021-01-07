BREAKING | New contact tracing locations following positive hotel quarantine worker

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Doctor Jeanette Young have announced Brisbane locations on alert after a cleaner has tested positive for coronavirus.

Ms Palaszczuk announced the state has recorded two new cases overnight, one being a child in hotel quarantine and the other, a cleaner who works at a quarantine hotel.

The cleaner returned a negative result from a routine coronavirus test on December 29, but later developed symptoms and came forward for testing.

Ms Palaszczuk and Doctor Jeannette Young said the cleaner has cooperated fully.

“We have deemed her infectious period to be from the 2nd of January onwards,” said Dr Young.

Dr Young announced locations now on alert that the cleaner travelled during her infectious period and has urged anyone who develops symptoms to come forward for testing.

This list is likely to grow as authorities continue to speak with the cleaner and her household.

Altandi Station, 7am train from Altandi Station to Roma Street Station, Roma Street Station on Saturday January 2

Hotel Grand Chancellor on Saturday January 2

Central Station, 4pm train from Central Station to Altandi Station on Saturday January 2

Woolworths, Calamvale Central Shopping Centre, Calamvale North from 11am to 12pm on Saturday January 3

Coles, Sunnybank Hills from 7.30am to 8am on Tuesday January 5

Newsagent at Sunnybank Hills Shopping Town, located on the corner of Calam and Compton Roads, Sunnybank Hills from 8am to 8.15am on Tuesday January 5.

Dr Young has stressed “anyone with any symptoms anywhere in Brisbane is to come forward and get tested.”

Authorities will be directly contacting a number of people without symptoms to get tested.