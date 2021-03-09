4BC
Neil Breen surprised by Pete Murray’s ‘late’ career change

5 hours ago
Australian singer-songwriter Pete Murray made a ‘late’ surprise switch in his career, which led him down his current path. 

“I remember, Pete, we used to play rugby against each other; Brothers versus Easts back in the day,” said Neil.

“That’s right, yep!” Murray confirmed.

“And the next time I saw you, you were on Video Hits on a Saturday morning!” Neil continued.

“It’s funny isn’t it, how that happened,” said Murray. “I just stumbled into music.”

“You were on the verge for playing for Australia in sevens rugby at least, and you busted a knee…” said Neil.

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview 

