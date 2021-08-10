4BC
  Neil Breen slams 'touchy-feely' government..

Neil Breen slams ‘touchy-feely’ government responses

2 hours ago
Neil Breen
brisbane city council
Article image for Neil Breen slams ‘touchy-feely’ government responses

Neil Breen has shared his experience complaining to a local council about a bird, in response to a baby girl who died as a result of a swooping magpie. 

A mother carrying her daughter tripped and fell while dodging a swooping magpie at Glindemann Park in Holland Park West on Sunday.

The daughter was taken to the Queensland Children’s Hospital but later died.

The aggressive bird had been reported to Brisbane City Council weeks before and warning signs were placed in the park.

Neil said the bird should have been relocated when Council became aware.

“You can relocate a magpie – they relocated it on Monday,” he said. “They could’ve relocated it 10 weeks ago.”

“We can’t have animals being prioritised over people, which is what’s happened here.

“What’s happened over years and years is that with councils and our government institutions, we’ve gone all touchy-feely.”

Neil added he’s had his fair share of dealing with a local council over birds.

“You ring up and instead of the council helping you and looking after you, it’s like you’re the one who’s doing the wrong thing by making a complaint.”

Press PLAY below to hear Neil Breen recount his disheartening interaction with a council 

Image: Getty

Neil Breen
LocalNewsQLD
