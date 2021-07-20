4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Neil Breen slams border ‘health advice’ to shut out SA

8 hours ago
Neil Breen
border closuresChief Health Officer Jeanette YoungNeil BreenQueenslandSouth Australia
Article image for Neil Breen slams border ‘health advice’ to shut out SA

Neil Breen has slammed the Queensland government’s decision to shut out all of South Australia based on “health advice”, saying it is nonsensical when compared to the border stance on NSW.

Queensland Health last night declared all of South Australia a COVID-19 hotspot and will close the state border from 1am tomorrow.

“What is the difference between regional South Australia and regional NSW with regards to the health advice when it comes to COVID-19?” he said.

“I simply do not understand how the health advice from Jeanette young could be different for, say, Mt Gambier than it is for, say, Dubbo.

“It can’t possibly on any circumstances be different. But I will tell you, Queenslanders, what the difference is – it’s money.”

Press PLAY below to hear Neil’s comments in full

Neil Breen
AustraliaNewsPoliticsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873