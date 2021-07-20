Neil Breen slams border ‘health advice’ to shut out SA

Neil Breen has slammed the Queensland government’s decision to shut out all of South Australia based on “health advice”, saying it is nonsensical when compared to the border stance on NSW.

Queensland Health last night declared all of South Australia a COVID-19 hotspot and will close the state border from 1am tomorrow.

“What is the difference between regional South Australia and regional NSW with regards to the health advice when it comes to COVID-19?” he said.

“I simply do not understand how the health advice from Jeanette young could be different for, say, Mt Gambier than it is for, say, Dubbo.

“It can’t possibly on any circumstances be different. But I will tell you, Queenslanders, what the difference is – it’s money.”

