Neil Breen meets Queensland Treasurer in heated clash over the federal budget

5 hours ago
Neil Breen
Budget 2021-22Cameron Dick
Queensland Treasurer Cameron Dick has engaged in a fiery interview with Neil Breen, after claiming Queensland was “ripped off” in the Morrison Government’s 2021-22 budget. 

The Palaszczuk Government slammed last night’s announcement for delivering $807 million for the state, while “the Liberal states of New South Wales and South Australia get $1.4 billion and $2 billion”.

Cameron Dick: “We’re not swinging the lead for the federal government, Neil.

“Let me remind you-”

Neil Breen: “Why not? Why don’t you swing the lead for me, a Queenslander, for the rest of Queensland, for us?

“Get us vaccinated!”

Cameron Dick: “$56 billion over four years for infrastructure.

“They’re giving us $1.6 billion over ten years. We’re spending $100 billion-”

Neil Breen: “I’m talking about health now – I want to talk about health!”

Neil Breen later spoke to Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who refused to be drawn into ‘juvenile’ jabs. 

“They just sort of go into the political jibes and the language,” he said.

“I’ve got no time for this.”

