4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Neil Breen grills Youth Justice..

Neil Breen grills Youth Justice Minister over new measures

4 hours ago
Neil Breen
youth crime
Article image for Neil Breen grills Youth Justice Minister over new measures

Neil Breen pressed the Children and Youth Justice Minister Leanne Linard for strong answers this morning following Queensland Government announcement of new youth justice system measures

Ms Linard was a signatory to yesterday’s press release outlining the changes.

“We are strengthening our bail laws to provide further guidance to the courts,” Ms Linard began. “They’re tough measures, Neil.”

“Yeah, I understand they’re tough measures, but they’re open to interpretation for magistrates,” Neil responded.

“The courts are applying the laws and they are remanding these young people if they feel they’re a risk to community,” she said.

Neil disagreed. “The 17-year-old youth charged with murder of two people in Alexandra Hills who were walking their dogs on Australia Day … had just pleaded guilty to 50 offences and he was on bail.”

But Ms Linard wouldn’t be drawn in. “I can’t obviously provide -”

“50’s a lot,” Neil interjected.

“I can’t provide comments in regard to particular instances but I think the Police Commissioner has actually made comment in regards to that,” she said.

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Neil Breen
CrimeLawNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873