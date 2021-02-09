BREAKING | Queensland Government release ‘tough new measures’ to target youth offenders

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has this morning announced seven “tough new measures” to combat youth crime in Queensland.

Four of the measures specifically relate to bail:

Require fitting of electronic devices for recidivist high risk offenders aged 16 and 17 Create a presumption against bail Seek assurances from parents and guardians Strengthen existing bail laws to provide further guidance to the courts

“There will be a presumption against bail,” said Police Minister Mark Ryan.

“That means that those people have to prove to the court they are not a risk to community safety. If they cannot prove that, they will not get bail.”

The remaining three measures aim to assist police in the prevention of crime.

Police to hold metal detecting wands to target knife crime on the Gold Coast Anti-hooning laws strengthened to hold the registered owner of the vehicle responsible except where the vehicle is stolen or the owner can identify another driver. A parliamentary inquiry will examine the implementation of remote engine immobilisers.

“Today is about targeting these repeat offenders, this 10 per cent, to keep the community safe,” said Ms Palaszczuk, adding “Cabinet is absolutely unanimous”.

The Premier said the new measures build on the Government’s five-point action plan announced in March last year, with $550 million in Youth Justice reforms already underway.

Mr Ryan said these measures were for offenders “to know there are consequences for their actions”.

“We need to ensure that wherever possible, we are not setting these young people up to reoffend.”