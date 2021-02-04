Neil Breen appeals for leaders to move on Wellcamp quarantine proposal

Neil Breen has this morning called for state and federal leaders to approve the Wellcamp Airport quarantine proposal.

“I can’t see why it can’t happen,” he said. “It’s just bureaucracy and it’s politics and it’s wrangling and it’s annoying.”

“The Queensland Government’s hell bent on this proposal about regional quarantine centres for international travellers.

“She’s calling on the federal government to do more to help with hotel quarantine and that hotels are not built for lockdowns, they’re for tourists.

“That’s why she wants quarantine in regional cities.

“I think we need to work together, our Premier, the Prime Minister, the Wagner family in Toowoomba, because the Wellcamp Airport proposal has legs. It’s all there!

“The Wagners are astute businessmen. They’ve got the whole thing under control.”

Press PLAY below to hear Neil Breen’s comments in full

Image: Getty