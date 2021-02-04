4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Neil Breen appeals for leaders to move on Wellcamp quarantine proposal

5 hours ago
Neil Breen
coronavirushotel quarantine
Article image for Neil Breen appeals for leaders to move on Wellcamp quarantine proposal

Neil Breen has this morning called for state and federal leaders to approve the Wellcamp Airport quarantine proposal

“I can’t see why it can’t happen,” he said. “It’s just bureaucracy and it’s politics and it’s wrangling and it’s annoying.”

“The Queensland Government’s hell bent on this proposal about regional quarantine centres for international travellers.

“She’s calling on the federal government to do more to help with hotel quarantine and that hotels are not built for lockdowns, they’re for tourists.

“That’s why she wants quarantine in regional cities.

“I think we need to work together, our Premier, the Prime Minister, the Wagner family in Toowoomba, because the Wellcamp Airport proposal has legs. It’s all there!

“The Wagners are astute businessmen. They’ve got the whole thing under control.”

Press PLAY below to hear Neil Breen’s comments in full

Image: Getty

Neil Breen
NewsPoliticsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873