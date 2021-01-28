Wellcamp Airport owner breaks down quarantine facility proposal

Toowoomba’s Wellcamp Airport may become the location for a quarantine facility, providing government approval.

The airport’s owner John Wagner has proposed a large facility capable of housing 500 people close to Wellcamp.

Mr Wagner told Neil Breen the proposal was put to the state government last week.

He explained international arrivals could land at Wellcamp and board dedicated buses to the facility where they will be processed through customs and immigration before being taken straight to their rooms.

“We see it as a very secure way to handle these people, give them a property that has a lot of ambience, fresh air, … and really look after them,” he said.

“The site is ready to go, fully serviced.

“We’re just trying to make sure every box is ticked so there won’t be any surprises to any level of government or to us for that matter.

“Hopefully they can come to a final decision on this next week.”

Image: Getty