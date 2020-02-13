Nationals MP claims Malcolm Turnbull’s new book has ‘defamatory allegations’

Nationals MP George Christensen has hit back at Malcolm Turnbull amid talk of criminal allegations in the former prime minister’s tell-all book.

Nine newspapers claim Mr Turnbull’s soon-to-be-released memoir, A Bigger Picture, contains references to a year-long evaluation of Mr Christensen’s time in the Philippines.

The Queensland MP was accused of inappropriate overseas travel, misusing taxpayers money when he took 28 trips, spending almost 300 days in the Philippines between 2014 and 2018.

An independent audit found Mr Christensen had charged taxpayers more than $3000 to subsidise his frequent private trips to the Philippines, money he later paid back.

Mr Christensen tells Alan Jones that Mr Turnbull has a vendetta against him and the book could feature “defamatory allegations”.

“I was the backbencher that was standing up against him about superannuation, the banking royal commission.

“He was very interested in getting his hands on anything that would make me look bad.

“There was a vile allegation of criminal conduct… completely bogus.”

Image: Getty/Stefan Postles