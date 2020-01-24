‘Nanny state nonsense’: Thongs banned at Australia Day citizenship ceremonies

The mayor of the Inner West Council is adamant they will not ban people from wearing thongs at Australia Day ceremonies, despite the federal government trying to enforce a dress code.

Several local government Australia Day citizenship ceremonies have banned thongs under the dress code rules.

Mayor of the Inner West Council Darcy Bryne tells Ben Fordham people usually dress “beautifully”.

“With all due respect, I don’t think that the Prime Minister and the cabinet ministers are so stylish that they should be dishing out fashion dictats.

“There’s no need for this nanny state nonsense and we won’t be enforcing it.

“I, for one, am not going to send the council rangers around to go do a check on people and refuse to issue their citizenship certificate because Peter Dutton or Scott Morrison don’t like the coat they’re wearing.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty/Traceydee Photography