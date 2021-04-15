Music heavyweight behind petition to end social distancing double standards 

Music identity John ‘JC’ Collins is petitioning for restrictions to ease for live music venues for the survival of the industry.

The former Powderfinger bassist, who runs The Triff’d and Fortitude Valley Music Hall, is calling for the end of social distancing double standards.

He told Spencer Howson the live music industry was being unfairly treated, and even allowing 60 per cent capacity would help.

“At the moment we are pretty much where we were at in December with capacity,” he said.

The petition, called play fair, is on change.org.

He said they were still limited to one person per two square metres.

“We need a figure, 30 per cent doesn’t cut it,” he said.

“We just ask for a figure so we can survive, it’s not about making money, it’s about not going broke.”

Image: iStock