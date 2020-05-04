4BC
Mr Cowboy 62 honours US firefighters

6 hours ago
Ray Hadley

Singer Sam Ah Chookoon has performed in honour of three American firefighters who were killed during Australia’s bushfire season.

Sam opened his concert with the hymn “How Great Thou Art”.

Ray Hadley
Entertainment
