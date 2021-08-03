4BC
MP’s call for pop-up vaccination hub in Brisbane’s west

6 hours ago
Scott Emerson
covid-19deltaFederal MP for RyanJulian Simmonds
A local MP is calling for the government to set-up a pop-up vaccination hub in Brisbane’s western suburbs amid the outbreak of the Delta COVID-19 variant.

Federal MP for Ryan, Julian Simmonds, has been vocal in his call for more testing clinics and for clinics to be open for longer.

He says it’s a nervous time for their community and people were “frustrated” with wait times at clinics.

“They are heeding the call of the state government to come out and get tested, they know that getting tested is the way we get on top of this outbreak and find out exactly where it is,” he told Scott Emerson.

“I think what’s frustrating them is the way that Queensland Health has been caught flat-footed on this.

“A lot of the cases so far in the west have been school children in particular so you’re talking about families with their kids in their cars, lining up to be tested, and they are waiting 4, 5 and in extreme cases up to 7 hours just to get a test.”

He said it was “beyond belief” that authorities weren’t prepared to stand up more clinics given the Delta outbreak in Sydney.

“The other thing I have asked the Premier for is a a pop-up vaccination hub for our community because people want to get vaccinated, particularly with an outbreak now, the are re-considering the AstraZeneca vaccine, which I think is a good move.”

