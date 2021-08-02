4BC
Wait times at testing clinics blow out as Queenslanders turn out to get tested

1 hour ago
Scott Emerson
covid-19kenmoretesting clinics
Article image for Wait times at testing clinics blow out as Queenslanders turn out to get tested

There have been huge delays at testing clinics across south-east Queensland, with people forced to wait hours in long queues.

Nine News reporter Annie Pullar said the government had put out a call for people to get tested, but some testing sites weren’t keeping up with the demand.

There have been reports of people waiting several hours to get tested.

“It’s been absolutely chaotic at testing sites right around Brisbane, the Gold Coast, and even regional Queensland, particularly in Brisbane in the western suburbs,” she told Scott Emerson.

“At Kenmore this morning we saw people lining up as early as 6.30am in the morning just to secure a sport, we saw lines snaking for kilometres causing quite hefty traffic delays.”

In response to the delays, Queensland Ambulance Service will run a 24 hour testing site at Eight Mile Plains starting tomorrow.

Ryan MP Julian Simmonds is pushing for the government to open more COVID-19 testing clinics and has started up a change.org petition.

“We urgently need more COVID19 testing clinics, locals are contacting me saying they are waiting up to 7hrs,” he posted on Facebook.

Press PLAY below to hear the latest on the testing site delays

Images: iStock, Nine News reporter Annie Pullar

Scott Emerson
HealthNewsQLD
