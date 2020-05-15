MP urges police to stop fining 14-year-olds for COVID-19 breaches

Police are being asked to stop fining young teenagers that break COVID-19 lockdown laws.

Teenagers as young as 14 have been hit with fines of $1000 for breaching coronavirus restrictions.

NSW Greens MP David Shoebridge is behind the push for more leniency and told Ben Fordham he wants police to adopt a more “sensible approach”.

“Unfortunately, when the government rushed this legislation through they didn’t put in the usual protections for kids, that would say you can’t fine kids.

“But in this case, the police are in a pretty tough spot… it’s either a $1000 fine or nothing, so the legislation is wrong.

“The police could also, potentially, use move-on powers rather than the public health provisions, which would then have the usual protection for kids in them… I’d urge them to use that.

“We can’t be fining teenagers 1000 bucks a pop.”

