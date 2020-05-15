4BC
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

MP urges police to stop fining 14-year-olds for COVID-19 breaches

2 hours ago
Ben Fordham
David ShoebridgeGreens

Police are being asked to stop fining young teenagers that break COVID-19 lockdown laws.

Teenagers as young as 14 have been hit with fines of $1000 for breaching coronavirus restrictions.

NSW Greens MP David Shoebridge is behind the push for more leniency and told Ben Fordham he wants police to adopt a more “sensible approach”.

“Unfortunately, when the government rushed this legislation through they didn’t put in the usual protections for kids, that would say you can’t fine kids.

“But in this case, the police are in a pretty tough spot… it’s either a $1000 fine or nothing, so the legislation is wrong.

“The police could also, potentially, use move-on powers rather than the public health provisions, which would then have the usual protection for kids in them… I’d urge them to use that.

“We can’t be fining teenagers 1000 bucks a pop.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Ben Fordham
AustraliaLawNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement
131 873

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.