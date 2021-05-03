MP refuses government responsibility in mobile blackspots

A NSW Coalition MP is campaigning for Telstra to improve phone coverage in urban fringe areas, arguing poor coverage can be a matter of life and death.

Member for Berowra Julian Leeser told Deborah Knight Telstra won’t pay for new towers, which has left blackspots across Australia.

“To be fair to Telstra, though, they have tried to get a number of towers up and running but they have been unable to get approval from authorities,” Deborah said.

But Mr Leeser insisted in most instances, Telstra does “everything they can to frustrate” tower proposals.

“They’re just not serious about participating in this mobile blackspot program that the government has put together, even when the government put together a special bushfire round.”

“But the government’s got to take some responsibility, though, don’t they Julian?” Deborah insisted.

“Because the NBN, which is run by the government, a lot of these problems stem from all the problems with the rollout itself, which many people can relate to.”

Image: Julian Leeser MP / Facebook