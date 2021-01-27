4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘Move with the science’: The way of the future to monitor sharks

2 hours ago
Scott Emerson
sharks
Article image for ‘Move with the science’: The way of the future to monitor sharks

A shark scientist says shark-spotting drones are the way of the future when it comes to monitoring Queensland beaches.

New international figures show eight of the world’s fatal shark attacks in 2020 happened in Australia and almost half of these attacks were in Queensland.

Shark scientist Dr Leonardo Guida and campaigner at the Australian Marine Conservation Society told Scott Emerson it was important to follow the science.

“To reduce these negative interactions with sharks, it’s important we move with the science,” he said.

“The science currently in Queensland; nets and drum lines are a 60 year technology, and we wouldn’t accept these safety standards in any other form of place be it our workplace or schools.

“We do have solutions on the table, we have drones, eco shark barriers, tagging technology.

“What we have seen with drones is we are actually finding more often than not sharks see us and don’t really care, they just go about their daily business. Whilst it is always tragic to hear of a shark bite, we never hear of how many times people saw a shark and nothing happened.

“What we are seeing in Queensland and we welcome this change … late last year … we saw the government trial drones at Gold Coast, Sunny Coast beaches.

“This is the direction we need to go in to improve beach safety.”

Click PLAY to hear more

Image: iStock

Scott Emerson
AustraliaEnvironmentLocalNewsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873