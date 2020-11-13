Moreton Bay residents warned to get their bins in order
Garbage collection workers in the Moreton Bay area will begin industrial action next week after reaching an impasse in enterprise agreement negotiations.
Transport Workers Union Queensland branch secretary Peter Biagini explained to Scott Emerson what the action will mean for residents.
“There’ll be a full stoppage for 24 hours on Monday, then from Tuesday to Friday there’ll be work bans.
“That means no collections of bins that are obstructed, no cleaning up of waste around the bins, and no picking up overfilled bins.”
Click PLAY below to hear the full interview
Image: Getty