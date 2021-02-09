4BC
More than 180 calls to the RSPCA this year for dogs left in hot cars

4 hours ago
Scott Emerson
RSPCA Queensland is dumbfounded dogs are still being left in cars, particularly on hot days.

It comes after a woman posted on social media and called fire crews when she spotted a dog panting at a shopping centre car park in 30 degree weather at Indooroopilly on the weekend.

Each year, the RSPCA receives over 354,941 calls to their 1300 ANIMAL hotline and every year there are over 1,000 distress calls about animals being left in cars.

RSPCA Queensland’s Michael Beatty said he wasn’t sure why people still do it.

“To be honest the education is out there … we are still getting those calls.

“We have had 183 calls since the start of January up until now in regards to dogs in cars.”

He also explained what to do if you spot a distressed dog in a hot car.

“Certainly call the RPSCA because what we do, if we know we are not going to be able to get there very quickly either through an inspector or an ambulance, we will contact the shopping centre and also in a lot of cases we call the RACQ, and the RACQ go on site.

“We call the firies as well … when the firies actually got there the car had actually gone.”

Click PLAY below to hear more

 

Image: iStock

Scott Emerson
