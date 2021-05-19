More ‘distasteful’ videos emerge involving high-school students

There are reports “distasteful” videos have emerged purporting to show a number of Queensland high school students re-enacting the notorious arrest of American man George Floyd.

It comes in the wake of “shocking and vulgar” videos shared by students on social media platform TikTok that were labelled “misogynistic”.

Nine News reporter Peter Fegan crossed to Scott Emerson to tell him about the new videos, allegedly involving students from different schools.

“The latest videos to emerge depict seven boys, majority of which are from a well-known state high school, another is from a very distinguished private school.

“The videos, as I said, are distasteful, it’s a re-enactment of the arrest and the death of American man George Floyd.”

He said the videos weren’t filmed on school grounds.

Scott Emerson said he had seen the video and it was “worrying”.

