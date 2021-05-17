4BC
Shocking and vulgar videos shared by school students to social media

6 hours ago
Neil Breen
Villanova College
A number of private boys’ school students are facing suspension after two shocking videos were shared to social media site TikTok.

The videos, which have since been taken down, depicted students lip-synching to misogynistic audio clips and performing vulgar gestures.

Nine News journalist Peter Fegan, who broke the story, told Neil Breen he was shocked by the content of the videos.

“The stuff in it is horrible.

“This is an important story to have out there.

“One, … how kids this age even understand these references has got me, and the second one is that parents need to know what these kids are up to.”

See below the statement from Villanova College Principal Mark Stower.

The College is aware of inappropriate social media posts involving a small number of students.

We treat all such matters seriously and are dealing with what has occurred as a priority.

The investigation is ongoing and the College has communicated with the families of the students involved.

The actions of a small number of students do not reflect the College’s values or our teachings.

The College has programs in place that teach students about the importance of respectful relationships.

We understand the community’s concerns about such matters and we share in those.

