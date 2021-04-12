More CBD bike lanes on the table after year-long trial

Brisbane City Council says businesses in the CBD are adapting to the CityLink Cycleway trial, which will see the removal of 76 parking spaces.

Cyclists have lobbied for separate bike lanes in the CBD for years, prompting the council to trial the CityLink Cycleway project on Elizabeth, Edward and William streets.

But businesses are starting to express their frustration about the parking spots disappearing.

Chair of Active and Public Transport Cr Ryan Murphy said the CityLink Cycleway opened just two weeks ago.

“We did receive a number of complaints during construction of the CityLink Cycleway, that was primarily related to construction impacts, because we were there for months … we received 11 complaints from businesses from September, but we’ve received none since March since it opened,” he said.

“That’s a really good sign, I think it shows businesses are adapting they are finding new areas to load, to get people to come and go.”

He urged people to have their say until March next year.

“Whether this stays after the year trial or not is in the hands of the people of Brisbane.”

He said it was just one project to make it easier to get around the CBD using active transport.

“I think if the CityLink Cycleway is successful in March next year, you will see a lot more projects like this.”

Image: iStock