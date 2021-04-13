Milton Dick takes aim at ‘lousy’ rollout and ScoMo’s video message

Oxley MP Milton Dick has hit out at Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his “lousy rollout” and failing to answer questions on the government’s vaccination strategy.

Yesterday, Mr Morrison addressed the mounting pressure on the government as Australia has fallen well behind their initial targets.

Mr Dick said people can’t get straight answers.

“This is obviously a mess of the government’s making,” he said.

“The big issue for me and the residents that I have been fielding calls for in my office we have a situation in Australia Spencer where the government of the day cannot tell people when they will be getting the vaccine.

“I don’t think that is acceptable.

“Prime Minister Scott Morrison simply putting a note up on Facebook won’t cut it.

“He needs to face up to the Australian people and explain exactly what is happening with this rollout.”

He said the government is to blame for supply issues.

“We will continue to hold Scott Morrison to account for his lousy rollout, and his hopeless attempt at trying to manage this situation.

“And you know what? Don’t listen to me. He should front up to the media and start answering questions rather than social media platforms to get out of his responsibilities.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full segment

Image: Scott Morrison Facebook