‘Australia is keeping pace’: PM’s video message to defend rollout

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has taken to social media to defend Australia’s rollout of the COVID-19 vaccination.

In a video message posted on his Facebook page this afternoon, he said around 1.2 million Australians have been vaccinated in the first 7 weeks of the program.

The government has come under fire for the botched rollout, after supply issues hampered initial targets.

The government abandoned the target to have all Australians vaccinated by the end of the year.

“Our vaccination rollout compared to the rest of the world is also on a par,” he said.

“Countries like Germany, Sweden and France at this same stage of the vaccination roll Australia is either at the same standard or t bit better

“And Australia’s roll out rate is also stronger than at the same time than with Canada, South Korea, Japan and New Zealand.

“Australia is keeping pace with the rollout program of vaccinations that have been experienced elsewhere.”

He said the priority is to vaccinate particularly vulnerable groups.

“Rather than set targets, that get knocked about by every to and fro of international supply chains and other disruptions can occur, we are just getting on with it.”

Image: Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Facebook