  • Michelle Bridges allegedly caught drink-driving..

Michelle Bridges allegedly caught drink-driving with son in car

6 hours ago
2GB NEWS
Michelle Bridges

Celebrity personal trainer Michelle Bridges has allegedly been caught drink-driving on Australia Day while her son was in the car.

A 49-year-old woman behind the wheel of a Range Rover SUV was pulled over on New South Head Road in Sydney’s eastern suburbs at 11.25am.

NSW Police have confirmed a five-year-old passenger was in the car at the time.

Bridges allegedly failed the roadside breath test and was arrested.

She was taken to Waverley Police Station, where she allegedly returned a reading of 0.086.

Bridges is due to appear at Waverley Local Court in February, charged with mid-range PCA.

 

Image: Getty/Mark Sullivan

