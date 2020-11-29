4BC
Meet Ella Rae: Ray Hadley’s emotional surprise on-air leaves him speechless

8 hours ago
Article image for Meet Ella Rae: Ray Hadley’s emotional surprise on-air leaves him speechless

A little Rae of sunshine has come into the world.

Daniel and Cass have just welcomed Ray Hadley’s third grandchild, Ella Rae Hadley.

Ray was emotional as he delivered the news to his listeners.

“Oh she’s gorgeous!

“I can’t believe that. They named her after her grandpop.”

Ella Rae’s dad Daniel joined Ray soon after the announcement, telling his own dad how his daughter’s birth has put his whole life in perspective.

“You’re a good man, son. I’m proud of you,” Ray replied.

GALLERY | Ray’s grandkids… the photos are adorable!

 

