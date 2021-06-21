Matt Canavan reveals why he wanted to oust Michael McCormack

Senator Matt Canavan says the people of regional Australia need “someone like Barnaby” to advocate for them in Canberra.

The Nationals Senator said that’s why he moved a spill motion this morning against Michael McCormack, who was ousted in favour of Barnaby Joyce.

“I did move the motion,” he told Scott Emerson.

“I have been upfront for a year and a half that I thought regional Australia, in particular the jobs we rely on, need someone like Barnaby to bang the table for them.”

He said Barnaby Joyce would be a “strong voice for regional Australia”.

“I think people know that Barnaby is going to be in their corner.”

He said Michael McCormack showed his “absolute integrity and class” today.

Image: Sam Mooy/Getty Images