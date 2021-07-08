4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Maroons star fined $35,000 and suspended..

Maroons star fined $35,000 and suspended for Game III over COVID breach

2 hours ago
4BC NEWS
covid-19NRL
Article image for Maroons star fined $35,000 and suspended for Game III over COVID breach

Queensland and Rabbitohs forward Jai Arrow has reportedly received a $35,000 fine and been suspended for two matches for an alleged breach of COVID-19 restrictions.

It’s believed Arrow invited a person from outside the bubble into the hotel where the Maroons are staying in preparation for Origin III – a game which he will now miss.

There were fears that the game may not be able to go ahead, however it’s been confirmed Arrow was the only player involved in the breach.

The 25-year-old is also facing the prospect of spending 14 days of isolation.

It’s the second crisis the NRL has faced this week, with Dragons star Paul Vaughan sacked over hosting a house party with his Dragon’s teammates in breach of COVID restrictions.

Photo by Matt Roberts/Getty Images

 

4BC NEWS
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873