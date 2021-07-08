Maroons star fined $35,000 and suspended for Game III over COVID breach

Queensland and Rabbitohs forward Jai Arrow has reportedly received a $35,000 fine and been suspended for two matches for an alleged breach of COVID-19 restrictions.

It’s believed Arrow invited a person from outside the bubble into the hotel where the Maroons are staying in preparation for Origin III – a game which he will now miss.

There were fears that the game may not be able to go ahead, however it’s been confirmed Arrow was the only player involved in the breach.

The 25-year-old is also facing the prospect of spending 14 days of isolation.

It’s the second crisis the NRL has faced this week, with Dragons star Paul Vaughan sacked over hosting a house party with his Dragon’s teammates in breach of COVID restrictions.

Photo by Matt Roberts/Getty Images