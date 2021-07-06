Maroons captain Daly Cherry-Evans desperate to avoid state of origin whitewash

Maroons captain Daly Cherry-Evans says Queensland will look for a dead rubber victory over New South Wales “at all costs”.

Game three will be played on Wednesday night with New South Wales already wrapping up the series with two comprehensive victories.

Cherry-Evans told 4BC’s Wide World of Sports the Maroons will throw everything at the Blues.

“There’s still so much to play for at origin level,” he said.

“There’s so many people at home and their next day can be ruined by a loss … so we’re really hoping we can give the Queenslanders something to smile about for the rest of the season.”

Click PLAY to hear more below

Photo by Matt Roberts/Getty Images