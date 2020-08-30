Mark Levy puts to bed rumours he’s running a “burner account” on social media

Levy has been dealing with the rumours over the last 12 months and with the spotlight on social-media trolls at the moment, he’s using the opportunity to call them out.

Nine Radio broadcaster Mark Levy is “sick-and-tired” of the keyboard cowards accusing him of running “burner accounts” on social media as a way of promoting himself.

The host of the Continuous Call Team says “to the cowards who continue to attack and threaten me on social media and to the benefit of others who have now taken interest – listen carefully – I have never set-up or run a “burner account” to promote myself on social media because I have more important things to do with my time”.

“My job is to form an opinion on a whole range of things, be it sport, politics or the news of the day and I put my name to each and every one of those comments – to suggest i’m spruiking my own opinions through a fake account is complete and utter rubbish. I have a pretty good platform to do it already via the radio”.

Levy has addressed this multiple times and thinks “it’s hypocritical for people to call out the vile rumours circulating about Anthony Seibold, when at the same time they want to suggest I’m running “burner accounts” on social media”.