Mark Levy corrects the record on veteran ‘thrown out’ of terminal wife’s ward

Queensland Health has asked Mark Levy to correct the record on comments made over a veteran who has been unable to see his wife dying of brain cancer at the RBWH.

Sofie Formica heard yesterday Mick was barred entry from the RBWH at the start of Brisbane’s lockdown due to COVID-19 precautions.

Mick says a ward nurse told him to seek an exemption from Queensland Health, but was unable to because exemptions only apply to people coming from hotspots.

“I may have said at the top of program that he’s from Childers, which is a hotspot,” Mark said. “Now, that’s incorrect.”

“So, Queensland Health has been in touch with The Ray Hadley Morning Show because they want me to correct the record that Mick is … NOT from a hotspot.

“Okay, Queensland Health, I’m happy to correct the record if it makes you look like even bigger fools than you already are…”

Press PLAY below to hear Mark Levy’s fiery comments in full

Image: Nine News