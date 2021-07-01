Veteran ‘thrown out’ of hospital under COVID restrictions as terminal wife receives chemo

A 70-year-old veteran says he has been forced out of the hospital where his wife with terminal brain cancer is receiving chemotherapy due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Mick called Sofie Formica from Ballymore Park, unable to enter the RBWH to support his wife.

He and his wife arrived in Brisbane from Childers, told she couldn’t undergo chemotherapy unless she had a carer.

However, Mick said he was “thrown out of the hospital two days ago when the COVID thing came in”.

“I’ve had my AstraZeneca needle and I’m 70 years old and a veteran and she just needs me there because she has problems with hearing, she can’t hear what the doctors are saying, and I’m a qualified, professional social worker.”

“There doesn’t seem to be much space in the rules for some logic,” Sofie said. “And to actually look at things on a case-by-case basis.”

“There’s a lot of space in the rules for stupidity!” Mick said.

Press PLAY below to hear Mick’s devastating story in full

Afternoons contacted Queensland Health, who referred the team to contact the RBWH directly.

But Metro North Health, which manages the RBWH said Queensland Health manage queries of this kind.

Press PLAY below to hear the RBWH’s response