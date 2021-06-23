Man fighting to farewell dying father dealt another ‘cruel’ blow

A man who became stuck in hotel quarantine in Sydney is travelling to Queensland today on an exemption to see his dying father with another ‘heartless’ blow ahead.

Mark Kilian and his wife were repeatedly barred by Queensland Health despite being fully vaccinated and returning numerous negative COVID-19 tests.

After more than a week fighting to gain an exemption, the couple will fly to Queensland in full PPE equipment today.

“We’re not sure what the protocol is, what’s going to happen once we get there,” Mr Kilian told Deborah Knight in a conversation earlier today.

“We’re both somewhat stoic, so there probably won’t be many words but there will be hugs and probably tears, or something in between.”

But comments made later this morning by Queensland’s Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young has created another barrier for the Kilians in their farewell.

Dr Young said Mark will not be allowed to hug his father Frans due to a risk of transmitting COVID-19.

“Mark’s dad is terminal – he’s dying,” Deborah said.

“Just heartless, just cruel.”

EARLIER

Mr Kilian told Neil Breen it’s been an incredibly challenging, frustrating time.

“It’s been a whirlwind for sure. But we only had one goal, that was it all the way through.

“We did what we had to do to get to this point.”

Yesterday, his father Frans issued an emotional video plea to be reunited with his son and daughter-in-law.

He called his father to tell him the good news after they got the call last night.

“He was the first call we made, he was elated and emotional as he could be in his state about the situation.”

