4BC
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Man charged with lighting 28 fires since summer

6 hours ago
National Nine News
arsonfire season

A man has been charged with lighting 28 fires over eight months on the NSW South Coast.

On January 15, 2020, emergency services were called to Hilltop Avenue, Lake Heights, following reports a vacant block of land was on fire.

The blaze was extinguished but not before it partially destroyed a fence and came within metres of a nearby home.

About 2.30am today, detectives allegedly saw a man carrying items to the block in preparation to burn them.

The 53-year-old man was arrested and charged with 28 counts of intentionally starting a fire, and be reckless as to its spread.

Police will allege the man attended the block on 28 separate occasions between January and August 2020.

He was refused bail and will appear before Wollongong Local Court today.

 

Image: Getty

National Nine News
CrimeNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873