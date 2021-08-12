4BC
Man charged over mass ‘slaughter’ of Longreach horses

3 hours ago
4BC News
Article image for Man charged over mass ‘slaughter’ of Longreach horses

Detectives have arrested and charged a man over the death of 41 horses on a Longreach property between August 3 and 4.

The carcasses of multiple horses were discovered on Yanburra Station near Longreach, with pregnant mares and foals among the dead.

“The best way to describe it is slaughtered,” Detective Sergeant Cook told Neil Breen.

A 49-year-old Mount Isa man has been charged with one count of injuring animals and will face the Mount Isa Magistrates Court today.

He has been refused bail.

Police are urging anyone with information to come forward as investigations continue.

 

RELATED

34 horses and foals ‘slaughtered’ on Longreach property

 

Image: Getty 

4BC News
News
