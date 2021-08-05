4BC
  Home
  News
  • BREAKING | 34 horses and foals ‘slaughtered’..

BREAKING | 34 horses and foals ‘slaughtered’ on Longreach property

42 mins ago
Article image for BREAKING | 34 horses and foals ‘slaughtered’ on Longreach property

Police are seeking information from the public after at least 34 station horses were shot dead on a Longreach property yesterday.

Detective Sergeant Allan Cook told Neil Breen he anticipates the death count to rise today.

“We ran out of light – we only had an hour and a half yesterday afternoon when we were advised, so I anticipate that count will increase today.”

Pregnant mares and foals were located among the dead.

“The best way to describe it is slaughtered,” said Detective Sergeant Cook.

“We’re still looking at motive in that regard and we’re still doing our forensic examination.”

