4BC
Man caught speeding almost 100kmph over the limit

4 hours ago
Neil Breen
Article image for Man caught speeding almost 100kmph over the limit

Police have released vision of a 51-year-old Wynnum man who was recently caught speeding almost 100 kilometres per hour over the limit.

At around 9am on April 10, an officer caught a motorcyclist travelling at 170 kilometres per hour in an 80 zone on Wivenhoe Somerset Road, Lake Somerset.

The man received a $1245 fine, eight demerit points and a six-month suspension.

“$1200 fine? If you pick up your mobile phone in the car, it’s a grand,” said Neil Breen.

“It’s a slap on the wrist, isn’t it?”

Click PLAY below to hear more 

Chief Superintendent of Regional Support Command Ray Rohweder said the speed was ‘mind-blowing’.

“Absolute stupidity,” he said to Neil Breen.

“Motorcyclists are well over-represented in our crash statistics and we’ve tried to get the message out – we’ve tried and tried and tried – and still this behaviour continues.

“Unfortunately this year, 73 per cent of crashes involving motorcycles, the motorcyclist has been at fault and speed is one of the big ones.”

Click PLAY below to hear Ray Rohweder’s comments in full 

Image: Queensland Police Service 

Neil Breen
