Man caught speeding almost 100kmph over the limit

Police have released vision of a 51-year-old Wynnum man who was recently caught speeding almost 100 kilometres per hour over the limit.

At around 9am on April 10, an officer caught a motorcyclist travelling at 170 kilometres per hour in an 80 zone on Wivenhoe Somerset Road, Lake Somerset.

The man received a $1245 fine, eight demerit points and a six-month suspension.

“$1200 fine? If you pick up your mobile phone in the car, it’s a grand,” said Neil Breen.

“It’s a slap on the wrist, isn’t it?”

Chief Superintendent of Regional Support Command Ray Rohweder said the speed was ‘mind-blowing’.

“Absolute stupidity,” he said to Neil Breen.

“Motorcyclists are well over-represented in our crash statistics and we’ve tried to get the message out – we’ve tried and tried and tried – and still this behaviour continues.

“Unfortunately this year, 73 per cent of crashes involving motorcycles, the motorcyclist has been at fault and speed is one of the big ones.”

Image: Queensland Police Service