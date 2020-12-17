Man accused of abducting woman by knifepoint found in car boot

A man has been charged after allegedly abducting an Augustine Heights woman at knifepoint from her home on Wednesday.

According to a 17-year-old witness, the man knocked on the door of one home and forced it open upon the woman inside.

The man allegedly threatened the woman with a knife and continued to crawl into the boot of a white BMW sedan, forcing the woman to drive the car away from the property.

Police had been called to Conlan Court at around 6.30am to investigate the suspicious man who, at the time, was reported to be trespassing in a number of properties.

When they arrived, the 17-year-old detailed the events and provided a description of the vehicle, which allowed police to locate the vehicle and intercept it outside the Springfield Police Station.

Officers located the man hiding in the boot and arrested him without incident.

He has been charged with deprivation of liberty, burglary with violence, armed robbery and assault occasioning bodily harm and is expected to appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court today.