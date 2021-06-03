4BC
Luke Bradnam reveals shocking punishment for two teens who stole his car

24 mins ago
Neil Breen
Car theftLuke BradnamSurfers Paradiseyouth crime
Luke Bradnam has revealed to Neil Breen what punishment two of the teens charged with stealing his car last year received.

The conversation arose after Queensland Opposition Leader David Crisafulli told Neil Breen GPS trackers aren’t enough to quell youth crime.

Luke’s car was stolen as he finished his weather report in a live cross last year.

Press PLAY below to see Luke chase the offender down 

“We can have all the information on these youths that you could possibly ask for but if you’re not going to … come down harder, it’s just going to continue,” Luke told Neil.

“Let me tell you what happened…”

Press PLAY below to hear about when the teens went before the court

Image: Nine News / YouTube

Neil Breen
CrimeNewsQLD
131 873