Luke Bradnam reveals shocking punishment for two teens who stole his car

Luke Bradnam has revealed to Neil Breen what punishment two of the teens charged with stealing his car last year received.

The conversation arose after Queensland Opposition Leader David Crisafulli told Neil Breen GPS trackers aren’t enough to quell youth crime.

Luke’s car was stolen as he finished his weather report in a live cross last year.

“We can have all the information on these youths that you could possibly ask for but if you’re not going to … come down harder, it’s just going to continue,” Luke told Neil.

“Let me tell you what happened…”

