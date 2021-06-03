4BC
GPS tracking youth offenders grinds to halt in Townsville

2 hours ago
Neil Breen
david crisafulliyouth crime
The state government’s plans to use GPS trackers to monitor young offenders released on bail has sensationally fizzled because the 4G network in Townsville isn’t reliable enough.

The news emerged out of Townsville Children’s Court yesterday, where a 16-year-old boy was set to be the first child in Townsville to be released on bail with a GPS tracker.

But the court heard yesterday “there is insufficient 4G coverage for the device to work on a 24 hour basis”.

“This is the problem with the state government: they’re a government of enquiries, and reviews and announceables, but they’re never about attention to detail,” Opposition Leader David Crisafulli told Neil Breen.

“The people at the frontline are getting starved because they don’t know how to actually implement something.”

Press PLAY below to hear the Opposition Leader’s scathing comments in full 

Image: Getty 

Neil Breen
CrimeNewsQLD
