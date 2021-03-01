Lord Mayor’s call out to Brisbanites to solve inner-city traffic

Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner has launched a campaign today encouraging Brisbane residents to get back onto public transport to alleviate traffic.

Mr Schrinner told Neil Breen public transport patronage plummeted to 20 per cent of normal levels during the height of coronavirus restrictions, and has still not recovered entirely.

“The good news is we’re back up to about 70 per cent of normal levels.

“[But] the traffic is a lot worse these days because fewer people are catching public transport.

“Whether you catch public transport or not, there is a benefit to everyone for every extra person that gets on public transport.”

Mr Schrinner assured all public transport goes through rigorous cleaning to prevent virus transmission.

“I understand people are worried but one thing we do want to reassure people of is these buses and ferries are sanitised really thoroughly every single day.”

