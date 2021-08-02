Lord Mayor shuts down Gold Coast lockdown objections

Brisbane Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner has hosed down calls from Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate to have his local government area removed from lockdown requirements.

Mr Tate appeared on television this morning, claiming the virus is localised in Brisbane, making it unfair for Gold Coast businesses to suffer.

These comments came despite a Thai restaurant in Southport being listed as a contact tracing venue.

“There’s 11 different councils in this current lockdown, and there’s probably plenty of them that could say the same thing,” Mr Schrinner told Neil Breen.

“We know how quickly this thing can spread and we also know people can do a lot of travelling in one day.”

Mr Tate suggested a “ring of steel” could be introduced to turn cars around on the M1.

“We did it back when all this outbreak first occurred 18 months ago,” Mr Tate said.

